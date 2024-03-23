Letters to the Editor: Saturday, March 23, 2024

I had never seen a total solar eclipse when one crossed through my hometown in 2017. Even when thousands of people started flocking to our rural patch of prairie from all over the world, I just knew it was overhyped. It wasn’t. I went from not being sure I would cross the street to watch one, to spending significant time and resources creating a quality children’s picture book about it so parents like me and kids like mine wouldn’t miss one of nature’s greatest shows in their own backyard. Take it from a former skeptic: A total solar eclipse is totally worth the hype. Here’s to clear skies on April 8.

- Jayme Sandberg, Lincoln, Nebraska

The legal gaming industry thrives on trust and integrity. That’s why responsible gambling isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s a foundational pillar of everything the industry does. As sports fans shift their focus to the men’s and women’s March Madness tournaments, Ohio adults will have access to a safe, legal sports betting market in their state that wasn’t available last year.

Here are some tips to keep your experience both fun and responsible if you choose to bet: Set a budget. This could be $5 or $100. But whatever limit you set – stick to it. Use a legal, regulated sportsbook. Illegal, offshore sportsbooks prey on unknowing and vulnerable bettors and don’t provide any consumer protections or guaranteed payouts. Keep it social – whether with friends, family, or colleagues, playing responsibly means keeping sports betting social and only playing for entertainment. There are many ways to bet on sports: parlays, moneyline, the spread…the list goes on. Know the odds and use sportsbook tools to understand your odds of winning. Like the teams competing, have a game plan. Visit HaveAGamePlan.org for a full list of legal sportsbooks and tips to bet responsibly.

- Bill Miller, President & CEO of the American Gaming Association (AGA)

