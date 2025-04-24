Letters to the Editor: Readers react to eye care bill, state budget proposal

These procedures fall squarely within optometric training and education. Studies confirm that when performed by optometrists, outcomes are equally safe and effective as those performed by ophthalmologists. We are trained, ready and held to the highest ethical standards to ensure patient safety.

Passing SB 36 would also help Ohio retain top-tier optometrists trained at institutions like The Ohio State University College of Optometry.

Ohioans deserve timely, convenient, high-quality eye care. Support SB 36 – and support better care for patients across our state.

- Dr. Lindsay Florkey, Xenia

I have just learned that the budget plan recently passed by the House of Representatives zeroes out the budget for the Biology Department of the US Geological Survey as of the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30. This is the program which has been not only researching avian flu (sequencing its genome) but also doing fieldwork to track its spread in an effort to prevent it spreading to hosts that will allow it to mutate to a form that can infect humans. In what world does eliminating this program make sense? Avian flu has already caused great havoc to Ohio producers of poultry and eggs, and its spread will only make this worse even if it does not evolve to allow human transmission. We need greater surveillance of this danger, not less, and to go down to none is madness. I strongly urge Ohio’s congressional members of both the House and Senate to restore this funding and prevent an entirely foreseeable blow to Ohio’s economy and the welfare of their constituents.

- Mary Ramey, Lebanon