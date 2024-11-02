Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

The Springfield police chief has repeatedly assured us: no evidence exists that pets are being eaten for food. Our junior Senator JD Vance has confessed on CNN that he has told and retold that “story” to get more press.Well, our junior senator has gotten his media coverage, sadly though, at the expense of our young, our civil servants, and others. Does JD Vance realize his curated lies have wrought great harm to Springfield school children and their educational opportunities? (Thankfully, when my four children attended Springfield schools, JD Vance was nowhere to be found.) Could he please read our spiritual heritage? Leviticus 19:16 “Do not go about spreading slander among your people.” Qur’an: “And when they do not produce the [four] witnesses, then it is they, in the sight of Allah, who are the liars.” The command in Exodus 20:16 is clearly stated: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Gratefully, we still have our senior Senator Sherrod Brown who listens to us and passes legislation that benefits us — we ordinary, everyday folks who try our best to be good neighbors. Here is my question for JD Vance and his mentor Peter Thiel, a billionaire from another state: Why cause harm?

- Ethel, Heiliger, Xenia