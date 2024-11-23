Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

Most observers are focusing their attention on the transition to a new administration, but this Congress can still pass bipartisan legislation that will improve our nation’s future. One such bill is the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024, which will relieve the permitting bottleneck that is slowing down the deployment of clean energy and related infrastructure. This bill would allow for faster building of more electrical transmission lines, which is crucial to directing power to where it’s most needed. It sets ambitious targets for building clean energy projects on federal lands and streamlines the permitting process. Federal agencies will still conduct environmental reviews of proposed energy and mining projects on federal lands, and the bill provides for healthy community review. It allows good projects to be approved faster and bad projects to be rejected faster. Streamlining the permitting process is essential for meeting our nation’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and assuring a supply of sustainable energy. Rep. Mike Turner should work with his colleagues to pass this bill in the current session of Congress.

- Steve Schlather, Springfield

I and many people I’ve talked to were under the impression that this was going to be the last time we were going to change, but according to the DDN,this is not the case. I have contacted a Congressman a couple of times- to no avail. Maybe in the “olden days” this had some merit, but what is good about it today? According to Doctors,it can be hazardous to our health. I understand it even affects animals. Also think about all the clocks that have to be reset in schools,hospitals, nursing homes, etc. There are 24 hours in a day however you cut it. Changing clocks is useless. What can we do to get congressman to stop it? All they do is talk,talk,talk about it , but nothing positive ever happens. Let’s choose one time and be finished with it. Thanks for your time.

- Barbara Albers, Dayton