Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

A recent Dayton Daily News article about the City of Dayton requesting $8.5M from a federal government grant for a pedestrian bridge crossing West Rt 35 to gain safer passage to the West Metro Library is over the top, in my view. It may be slightly safer, but at an unreasonable cost per crossing. Dayton estimates 10 pedestrians per day cross that dangerous intersection. The library is open 313 days per year times 10 pedestrians is 3,130 crossings per year. $8.5M divided by 3,130 crossings is $2,715 per pedestrian crossing over one year. I’m sure the bridge can be used for at least 20 years, so that equates to $135 per crossing. A current solution arranged by the RTA and the library with a new West Branch Express route for the next three years receives a grant from CareSource of $58,000 per year divided by 3,130 pedestrians equates to $18.53 per crossing, a much more reasonable alternative.

Other solutions may be even less costly and just as safe. How about a volunteer association in the neighborhood similar to Uber but volunteer driven? How about taking careful use of the four crosswalk signs and the two islands halfway across already in place? How about crossing guards like schools use? How about reducing the speed limit from 50 to 20 mph when the crosswalk signal is initiated? How about fining the crazy speeders that are caught and use them as guards for a month? After all, they truly are the ones causing this safety concern to begin with. I’m sure more good alternative solutions are possible with some more thought.

Let’s think about this for a few minutes, because ultimately the federal government doesn’t pay for anything — we all do with our tax dollars. I, for one, would like to see our money spent much more wisely. Private citizens need to stand up to the big government bureaucrats and say “Enough is enough” and stop looking to Washington to solve all our problems. Time to take personal responsibility and gain our own solutions to problems.

- Leroy Nieport is a Montgomery County resident for 56 years, a US Army veteran, a University of Dayton graduate, a retired accountant and a community volunteer.

Senate Bill 83 continues to be a (bad) solution in search of a non-existent problem. While the current bill is not nearly as draconian as earlier iterations, it continues to threaten academic freedom and the ability for university professors to do their jobs without heavy-handed, intrusive government interference. Students deserve to learn in classrooms where free expression thrives. Universities are not, and should not be, in the business of churning out worker drones lacking the ability to think critically and freely.

A recent article in Inside Higher Education quotes State Representative Tom Young, chair of the House higher education committee, as being satisfied with the current version of the bill. He added that he’s heard “next to zero” concern about the bill from his constituents in southwestern Ohio.

AAUP-WSU and other local labor unions have heard quite the opposite from what Mr. Young claims to have heard. We respectfully believe that Mr. Young is either not hearing or outright ignoring a major portion of his constituents.

- Robert E. Rubin, President of the American Association of University Professors, Wright State University Chapter