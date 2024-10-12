Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

Your recent coverage of Hurricane Helene (and now Hurricane Milton) is tragic. It is one more example of climate change. We are passengers on a slow-moving train wreck and if we don’t stop the train soon, everything we value will be destroyed. Hurricane Helene has killed over 120 people. Wildfires killed over 100 in Maui and 85 in Paradise California. Last year, extreme heat in Phoenix killed at least 645 people – nine times the number of a decade ago. More than eight million people have migrated from the Southern Hemisphere toward Europe and North America because increasingly unpredictable rains and drought have made farming nearly impossible. Nearly 30% of Houston residents are considering leaving the city because of extreme weather. In Florida, due to the increased number and destructiveness of hurricanes, home insurance premiums have risen by more than 40% over the past year and a half. Many can’t get home insurance at any price. In Lake Charles Louisiana, they tore down its’ only skyscraper because the windows had been repeatedly blown out by hurricanes and the owners couldn’t afford the repairs anymore. Vote as if your future depends on it. It does.

- Doug Bell, Kenwood