Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Miami Valley voters are facing a consequential election this November that includes an emotionally-charged Issue 1, a citizen-led initiative asking voters if Ohioans should have a constitutional right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions” including decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care, and continuing pregnancy.

Voters deserve clear, factual information to make educated and informed decisions. The Ohio Ballot Board accepted revised, contested ballot language for Issue 1 in place of the actual amendment. Voters need to be aware that the language seen on their ballot leaves out parts of the amendment. This can leave voters uninformed. And as in all elections, voters seeking information should not rely solely on advertising paid by unknown out-of-state sources or messaging on social media unvetted for accuracy and extreme bias.

Before casting a vote, we encourage citizens to read the full amendment language of THE RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM WITH PROTECTIONS FOR HEALTH AND SAFETY for themselves, found on our website or the Secretary of State’s Legislation and Ballot Issues website page. Voters should also be able see the actual amendment posted on a wall near voting booths.

Given all the facts, devoid of emotion, conjecture or bias, Ohio voters should be trusted to decide what’s best for them and vote their voice before or on November 7.

Contact the League at league@LWVDayton.org with questions.

- Beth Schaeffer, President League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area

I have served in the public sector for nearly 35 years, and during that time, I have continuously heard about the high cost of health care. For the working population, health care benefits are usually provided by an employer to an employee. Whether you are a small business or a titan of industry, providing a robust health insurance benefit helps attract and keep talent.

During the current general assembly, there have been various bills introduced that seek to place mandates on health care coverage. These legislative efforts are sincere attempts by good people, to help a constituent who may be having a hard time trying to pay their medical bills. However, when coverage mandates are placed on health insurance companies, they pass on the cost to the customer at the end of the day, which again, are the job creators in our state. With higher costs comes a tough decision, do you reduce services for the same costs, or discontinue to provide the benefit? It’s surprising that Republicans are pushing legislation that increases the healthcare costs of businesses. Rising costs will ultimately result in employers no longer being able to afford healthcare for their employees and pushing us one more step closer to socialized medicine.

As the legislature convenes this fall, I’d ask them to keep our employers in mind as they debate House Bills 177, 130, 156 and Senate Bill 61; all of which will ultimately increase costs on employers.

- Rick Hodges, Former Director of the Ohio Department of Health