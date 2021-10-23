Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Oct. 23

The recent editorial by Farm Bureau Vice President Adam Sharp about House Bill 175 suggests (but doesn’t directly claim) that this bill will not result in increased pollution of Ohio rivers and streams by pointing to other agricultural pollution regulations that are currently in place. But that is misleading, at best. The other regulations apply to the “waters of the state” but HB 175 changes the definition of that term to exclude waterways that were previously included. These waterways would no longer be monitored or subject to current regulations. There are multiple reasons why this change is opposed by such diverse interests as the Ohio EPA, NGOs like the Darby Creek Association, the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund, and Hope and Bob Taft. For more info about this and other “special interest give-aways” see Thomas Suddes’ recent editorial on the subject and the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund website. Unfortunately, this poorly-conceived bill has already been passed by the Ohio House so efforts to stop it must now focus on the Ohio Senate. - Margaret Branstrator, Oxford

As a 46-year cancer survivor from the Miami Valley, I’m excited about a new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives. Several companies are developing blood tests to detect multiple cancers early. These multi-cancer early detection tests will complement, not replace, existing early detection tests. These tests could be life changing. But only if people can access them. That’s why I recently met with Senators Brown and Portman along with Congressman Turner, Wenstrup, Balderson virtually to ask them to support the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. This legislation would create a pathway for Medicare to cover this technology following FDA approval. This legislation would ensure that Medicare recipients don’t face unacceptable delays in accessing these new tests once approved by the FDA. Medicare already covers early detection tests for common cancers, including breast, colorectal and prostate cancers, and people on Medicare must have access to new screening options. Detecting cancer early could be the difference between life or death. Our Ohio elected officials can help save lives in Ohio by supporting this legislation. I’m grateful that Sherrod Brown supports these efforts, and I urge Senator Portman, along with Congressmen Turner, Wenstrup, and Balderson to follow their leadership and support cancer early detection and screening. - Julie Turner, Vandalia