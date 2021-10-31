Letters to the editor: Sunday, Oct. 31

We hope that the legislature will support victims by amending SB 256. We will be glad to speak with Justice Stratton and any SB 256 proponents to find a middle ground.

Signed,

Joann Mitzel, mother of Michael Abighanem; Karen Kirk, daughter of Marie Belcastro; John Kirk, son in law of Marie Belcastro; Deborah O’Leary, daughter of Marie Belcastro; Brian Kirk, grandson of Marie Belcastro; Leanne Venetta Klippel, cousin of Marie Belcastro; Natalie March, cousin of Marie Belcastro; Karen Caravella, friend of Marie Belcastro; Gwendolyn Maxwell, friend of Marie Belcastro; Jessica Combs, mother of Ronnie Bowers; Patty Sacco, niece of Margaret Douglas; Tim Maust, father of T.J. Maust; Tenisha Harper, sister of T.J. Maust; Bob McCreery, father of Dawn McCreery; Rob McCreery, brother of Dawn McCreery; Jon Offredo, brother of Wendy Offredo; Deb Pauley Bruce, sister of David Pauley; Joe Rudd, attempted murder victim, and wife Joanne Rudd

Last week I was pleased to get the opportunity to thank Senator Portman’s staff for his vote in committee on legislation that would help Congress reassert its constitutional authority over when our country goes to war. This bipartisan legislation, SJ Res 10, is expected to come to the Senate floor in the next couple of weeks.

Both of our Senators support S.J. Res 10, legislation that would repeal the bill that authorized the U.S. war in Iraq – a war that ended in 2011. It’s past time for Congress to reassert its constitutional authority to debate and vote on when we go to war, instead of leaving this up to the executive branch. The American people deserve to have a voice.

I urged Senator Portman to join Senator Brown and 41 other bipartisan cosponsors by declaring his public support for this bill. The President, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the American Legion, Concerned Veterans for America, Vote Vets, Common Defense, and the Heritage Foundation are just a few of the many groups across the political spectrum who support this repeal.

Senator Portman’s cosponsoring this legislation will help demonstrate the public support to ensure this war authorization is repealed this year.

Tim Heishman, Kettering