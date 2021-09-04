Letters to the editor

Gerrymandering in Montgomery county — Looking at the (Ohio general assembly) maps in the (Aug. 25 edition of the Dayton Daily News), it is pretty apparent that the black neighborhoods in western Montgomery are once again lumped in with the rural counties, which would overwhelm any influence they might have. Why not take a slice off the county, straight down from Miami to Butler, satisfying population numbers? I look at the map and cannot guess what House district I’m in, living in Kettering. There is a possibility that in the Senate, I could be lumped in with the farmers. My interests and theirs are likely far apart. Gerrymandering is still well around here. Shirley Mikesell, Kettering

Debate over mask mandates — The proposed bills at the Ohio State House to prohibit mask and vaccine mandates will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic. Voluntary efforts have failed. The economy, children’s education, the medical care system, and the well-being of Ohio’s citizens continue to suffer. People who claim that mask or vaccine mandates violate their freedom have a spurious conception of what freedom means. Public spaces belong to the public. Every citizen shares the responsibility to make sure they do not harm others with whom they share public spaces. People who claim that they have the right to decide what goes into their own bodies do not have the right to decide what they will put in my body against my will. They have no right, and hence no freedom, to breathe out a deadly virus that goes into my body or anyone else’s. Frankly, this is a form of assault. Their claims of freedom amount to the freedom to commandeer public spaces. This is not freedom; it is tyranny over others, and means the end of public space, upon which our lives as fellow citizens of Ohio depend. Marilyn Fischer, Dayton