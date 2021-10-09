Letters to the Editor

Archdiocese Beacons of light set up to fail? As reported in the DDN, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati published its first draft of the proposed “Beacons of Light” family parish plan this week. What’s not surprising is how the church plans to address the challenges it faces. Over the past fifty years, the two dominant negative trends include a decrease in the number of active priests (-61%) and shrinking membership (-16%), a staggering negative 4:1 ratio. Both data points show no imminent change forthcoming. The competing data points of supply and demand leads one to suspect this may not be the last consolidation. What if Beacons - Phase I fails? Will there be a Phase II, III or IV, until nothing is left? Regrettably, Beacons tackles the wrong data point because the universal church leaves the archdiocese hamstrung. The only available choice is to consolidate, close, and/or redefine community parishes. Catholic laity is not blameless. For years, despite mismanagement, countless clergy abuse scandals and awareness of declining vocations, the faithful have failed to demand change. Catholic laity would be better served to apply a full-court press on church leadership to redefine “priesthood” to include unordained religious – i.e., brothers, nuns, married deacons, and eventually married men. New faces may bring alienated Catholics back and invigorate parish life. And religious/married men and religious women may restore confidence in the church once again. Other Christian denominations prove that a diverse clergy works. It would be interesting to see whether parish families might vote to expand ordained clergy rather than shutter parish campuses and/or strip services — if only the choice was ours to make. Thomas P. Doyle, Tipp City