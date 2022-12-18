MARCANO: Christmas is a time for reflection

His fortunes have changed over the last few months, and now he has a steady job. But Ruturwa’s tale of perseverance, determination, service, and kindness makes a Christmas story as moving as any other.

“I’ve learned that life is about accepting the challenges along the way. Never give up,” he said.

In October 2020, Ruturwa came to the United States, which he called a country of “opportunities and stability,” to be with his family here in Dayton. He received his authorization to work in July 2021 but didn’t immediately get a job. Instead, he volunteered and helped immigrants with financial literacy and language translation, an excellent fit for someone who speaks five languages.

“Volunteering is also an opportunity to learn,” he said.

But food costs money, and with a wife and six children, he needed to feed his family. A friend told him about the Dayton Equity Center, a non-profit focusing on education and job opportunities, food security, and working with the resettlement population.

The center also runs a food pantry, and that’s where Ruturwa stood in line.

I asked him what it was like, considering the contrast — he once provided social services to the needy, and now he sought services himself. He said humbly that, given his work history, he knows hard times can happen to anyone.

Ruturwa has since started working at the Brunner Literacy Center, whose programs include helping adults learn to read, earn GEDs, and become more fluent in English. It’s “a job that fits with my career, but also (my interest) in serving communities in the journey towards life improvement,” he said.

Coming to a new country after being prosperous in another takes a leap of faith. He could have wilted under the pressure of his new environment, especially since it took him more than 18 months to find a job. “I kept moving forward with confidence that one day I will get a suitable job and be able to help others,” he said.

Christmas means different things to different people. For Ruturwa, it’s a time to reflect.

“As Christians, I think that Christmas is a moment to remember and recognize the unconditional love of God but also reflect on ourselves on how we apply that love in our life,” Ruturwa said.

He continued, “I also think of what has happened and plan for the future. I take the opportunity to look at what we have accomplished. What were the outcomes from January to December? What have we done? What are the challenges? What can we do much better in the future? This is how I see Christmas.”

He also sees Christmas through the scripture 1 John 4:16. “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.”

That’s a great Christmas message.

