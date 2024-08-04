MARCANO: Ohio should allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections

Opponents claim that young people don’t understand the issues and cannot make an educated decision about whom to vote for.

I guess those opponents have never looked in a mirror because most American adults don’t understand the issues and simply cast votes based on the “R” or “D” before the name.

Millions of adults believe the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, that President Biden is a demented crook, and only former President Trump can rescue patriots from a devious deep-state plot to ruin America.

If that’s what we get from adults, then it’s time to let the youngsters weigh in, too.

Currently, four cities in Maryland set the minimum voting age at 16 in all local elections. There’s a bill pending in the U.S. House that would allow voting in all elections at 16. At least 10 countries around the world allow voting in all races for people that young.

The earlier we can get voters interested in our politics, the better because that may help increase the percentage of voters who go to the polls. In November 2023, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots in Ohio, and in 2022, the number stood at 52%, about the same as national midterm numbers.

That’s too low. We need new blood, especially since most cast ballots only for the party they support. New blood seems to make a difference. In Takoma Park, MD., the turnout rate in the first election 16-year-olds could vote in exceeded any other age group.

The 18-year-olds in Ohio also seem to be excited. Voter registration increased by 35% to nearly 49,000 when comparing January 2024 to August 2023, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. Some 75% OF Ohio State University students registered to vote cast ballots in 2020, according to a report by the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education.

Why wouldn’t that excitement translate to people two years younger?

We’ve already decided, as a society, that the age of 16 means rights bestowed as adults. Whether that’s the right thing to do or not is beside the point because we’ve already crossed that bridge. At 16, you can drive a car, pay taxes, and get married. You can get a passport, file for emancipation and open a bank account. (Laws vary by state).

It’s unlikely lawmakers of either political party in Ohio or at the federal level will get on board. Some Democrats think 16 is too young. Some Republicans object because those voters skew more liberal in their beliefs.

But 16 seems like the right age to vote.

Hearing younger voices will also provide a different point of view from a rapidly maturing voter segment while increasing voter turnout, which has been a challenge in this country’s electoral history.

Instead of asking why 16- and 17-year-olds can vote, we should ask why they can’t. Society has already bestowed a number of “adult” rights on these teenagers, and voting seems to be the next logical step.

Some forward-looking municipalities at least consider change. Riverside examined ranked-choice before tabling the matter due to cost.

Who will be the Riverside of lowering the voting age?

