MAYORS: First responder staffing shortage spurred by housing crisis threatens public safety

Action from lawmakers is past due and the window to enact meaningful change is closing quickly. We stand with our fellow mayors from across the country in calling for the swift passage of the Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act, a bill currently moving through the United States House and Senate. This common-sense, bipartisan legislation is supported currently by more than 75 lawmakers from both parties. It would eliminate down payment requirements and offer 100% financing for one-time home purchases for frontline heroes, including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and preK–12 teachers. Passing the HELPER Act would mean that if one of these heroes is interested in buying a moderately priced home, they will receive a loan to finance the entire purchase price with no upfront payment.

The HELPER Act mirrors what is already offered to our military servicemembers and veterans in the GI Bill, which has proven to be successful for many decades. We know the model works. The legislation is also low risk for the federal government, as first responders are typically employed in stable positions for many years, minimizing the risk of default on a loan.

“It’s time for our homefront heroes, who have continued to serve during the pandemic, to enjoy access to the American Dream of affordable homeownership,” said Sam Royer, the national director of Heroes First Home Loans and the architect of the HELPER ACT. “The HELPER Act would help make that idea a reality, creating a viable path for frontline workers to build wealth for themselves and a better future for their families.”

The HELPER Act awaits review in the House Financial Services and the Senate Banking Committees. We are urging the committee members in both chambers to consider the millions of first responders and educators they represent who are getting boxed out of homeownership and bring this bill up for a vote. It is not often that lawmakers have an opportunity to work together on a generational investment for the safety and security of our communities while also ensuring a diverse talent pipeline for future first responders.

We cannot risk the ramifications of a mass exodus among our public servants sparked by an easily preventable housing crisis. The eyes of our neighborhood heroes now fall on those who represent us in Washington. These first responders have risen to historic challenges and given us their best every time. Now it’s time for those we elected to do the same.

Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Dayton

Mayor Mary McDonald, Trotwood

Mayor Jeffrey Gore, Huber Heights

Mayor Steve Patterson, Athens

Mayor Frank Whitfield, Elyria

Mayor Jack Bradley, Lorain

Mayor Joe Begeny, Reynoldsburg

