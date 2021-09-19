Meet your new Community Impact Editor

I was born and raised in Dayton. I’m a proud graduate of Dayton Public Schools. I’m deeply invested in our community and want to see it flourish. I applied for this position because of its potential to catalyze change through discussion of the most pressing issues we face together.

I hope to honor the memory of my high school journalism teacher and former Dayton Daily News reporter, Derek Ali, whose life, tutelage, love for his community and tragic death initially inspired me to apply for the Si Burick scholarship and pursue my degree in journalism at Ohio University. I first started working at the paper as an intern in the summer of 2005. It’s an immense pleasure to rejoin friends at a newsroom that taught me so much at a formative age.

I inherit a page and a concept that has been carefully developed over many years. I thank Amelia Robinson, the former Community Impact Editor, for her leadership of Ideas & Voices, and Ron Rollins and Ellen Belcher before her. I aim to build upon the foundation they’ve created and leave my own mark on the Ideas & Voices page by experimenting with new forms of engagement and new ways of presenting information to our readers.

I’m excited by the possibilities of this role and the change we can bring about in the community. I hope you will participate and follow along in the pages, community meetings and digital forums to come.