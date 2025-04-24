Ombudsman addresses billing issue with local social service agency

The Ombudsman contacted the agency about the daughter’s billing questions. The staff agreed to examine the woman’s complaint. The Ombudsman followed up with the daughter and learned that she had received a call from the agency staff to report they were looking into the billing and would call her after researching the matter. The Ombudsman followed up with the agency and learned that the agency had, in fact, made billing errors amounting to several hundred dollars, and that a reimbursement was being prepared for the daughter.

The daughter later called to report the reimbursement had been received. She was grateful for Ombudsman intervention and didn’t think the corrections would have been made had we not become involved.

