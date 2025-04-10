Ombudsman addresses Social Security payment issue, concerns over unsolicited calls

Our caller reported that many of his relatives and friends have already received repayments, but he has not. He retired from local municipal service, currently is receiving a pension from the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS), and Social Security benefits after paying into that system for over 20 years.

The Ombudsman contacted the Social Security Administration about the man’s questions. The staff person explained that telephone calls are returned, however, in many cases people do not answer calls from unsolicited numbers. The Social Security office outgoing lines may not be identified on caller I.D. or as SSA or government which would encourage people to answer the calls. The agency staff attempt several times a day and for several days, and then, due to heavy workload and shrinking staff, must move on.

The national teleservice center for the SSA at 800-772-1213 is the better option for this type of inquiry because they have a much larger telephone system which can route callers to a representative. When prompted, callers should mention the “Fairness Act.”

Our caller was advised to contact the national teleservice center and invited to call back with the outcome. The man received the timeline for receipt of his benefits and was grateful to have received direction which led to a positive outcome to his concerns.

