Ombudsman assists veteran with benefits overpayment issue

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
Recently a Veteran visited the Ombudsman Office concerning a problem he was having due to his exposure to Agent Orange during his military service. Because of this exposure, he had been notified that he was going to receive an increase in the amount of benefits he receives for his military service. The man knew that this increase in his income would result in an income ineligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). He had already been to the Montgomery County Job Center to report this future increase in his income and to leave a letter he had received which verified his new income. He was not sure that the paperwork would be processed in time for him to avoid being in an overpayment situation with the food benefits and he requested the Ombudsman‘s assistance.
The Ombudsman contacted staff at the Job Center to present the man’s change in income. Staff there closed his SNAP case in the month of March. Staff could see that the man had not used his SNAP benefits since November of 2024, and asked that we relay to him that those benefits were still his and were still available for his use.
The Ombudsman informed the man of the status of his benefits with the department, and he was relieved that no overpayment situation was looming for him and that the matter could be considered closed.
