Ombudsman assists woman with missing Social Security benefits, back payment

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees. The column was recently moved to the Ideas & Voices section to help readers identify solutions to common problems in their communities.
A woman contacted the Ombudsman for assistance in obtaining her full Social Security Benefits. She was missing $300 per month from her $800 per month benefit. She reported calling the Social Security Administration (SSA) three times in the past four months without getting a resolution. This was not her first incident of a problem with the receipt of her benefits. She did not receive any benefits for three months in the summer of 2022.
The Ombudsman contacted the agency on the woman’s behalf and requested that her record be updated. The $300 per month was reinstated, and she then received almost $1,200 from the missing payments in 2022. The woman was very pleased with the outcome and thankful to have the ongoing problems finally resolved.
