Ombudsman assists woman with missing Social Security benefits, back payment

A woman contacted the Ombudsman for assistance in obtaining her full Social Security Benefits. She was missing $300 per month from her $800 per month benefit. She reported calling the Social Security Administration (SSA) three times in the past four months without getting a resolution. This was not her first incident of a problem with the receipt of her benefits. She did not receive any benefits for three months in the summer of 2022.