Ombudsman Office assists with subsidized housing billing issue

A woman contacted the Ombudsman Office about a billing issue with her previous residence in subsidized housing. The woman is being billed about $400 for a bill which she says has already been paid. The woman said that there was no answer at the agency finance department, and that there was no way for her to leave a message to obtain resolution of this bill.
The Ombudsman emailed management at the agency to describe the woman’s complaint and to give them the details so that the matter could be investigated. Later that day a response was received that the rental ledger was being reviewed and a response was forthcoming.
The next day the Ombudsman called the woman to follow-up. The woman did receive a call from the agency, an error had been found, and they were not finished working with her record. In a few days, the woman received a call that the $400 had been applied to her account. The woman was appreciative for our help to fix her problem. Likewise, the Ombudsman is grateful when agencies take such prompt and efficient actions on the public’s concerns.
