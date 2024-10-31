Ombudsman Office assists with subsidized housing billing issue

A woman contacted the Ombudsman Office about a billing issue with her previous residence in subsidized housing. The woman is being billed about $400 for a bill which she says has already been paid. The woman said that there was no answer at the agency finance department, and that there was no way for her to leave a message to obtain resolution of this bill.

The Ombudsman emailed management at the agency to describe the woman’s complaint and to give them the details so that the matter could be investigated. Later that day a response was received that the rental ledger was being reviewed and a response was forthcoming.