Ombudsman volunteer helps man with late property tax bill

Seeking assistance for this man and his wife was handled by a volunteer Ombudsman. The man was advised to visit the website of the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office. According to the Ohio Revised Code, Section 5715.39, there are certain circumstances when a taxpayer may request a remission of a penalty. The website leads the taxpayer to the correct form for making such a request for remission.

The man informed the Ombudsman that he had completed the form and placed it in the mail to the Treasurer the day before. Now he had to wait for the response.

Within three weeks the man called to report that he received a letter that the tax penalty will be credited to his next bill for the full amount. The man was pleased and grateful for the Ombudsman assistance and for the outcome.

