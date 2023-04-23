OUR VIEW: All of us benefit from connected communities

“High-speed internet is no longer a luxury — it’s a critical necessity for everything from school to work to healthcare,” Gov. Mike DeWine has said. “We must end the digital divide in our state, and by giving our rural and unserved areas access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet, we will enhance economic growth in these communities and bring about new opportunities for residents.”

The responsibility of addressing digital equity doesn’t rest with our elected officials alone — it will require our entire community to understand the issue and to work toward meaningful solutions. That will require understanding the reasons why access gaps remain.

According to the Center of Growth and Opportunity, the unconnected tend to have less educational attainment, an annual income lower than $25,000, a disability, or are 65 or older. Remote, rural households where running a fiber connection might not be profitable for private companies is part of the issue, but the digital divide is still very much an urban concern. Nearly 85 percent of those affected are located in a metropolitan region.

Affordability plays a large role, but according to Census Computer and Internet Use survey, two-thirds of those not connected said that lack of interest is the primary reason for being offline. Apathy, and a distrust of technology, are also barriers that must be overcome.

This lack of interest might change out of necessity as more and more services and daily activities undergo a digital transition, but those unconnected by choice might not realize the full extent of what they’re missing. Digital connection can mean more regular communication with distant family, access to resources, education and entertainment. Newspapers, too, are moving toward a digital future, such as our e-paper that allows more reliable distribution, embedded multimedia and more tools for reporting than exist in print.

There is growing evidence that shows high-speed internet access leads to a number of positive outcomes. According to the Center for American Progress, those who register to vote online are more likely to participate in elections, and a 2021 Deloitte study found that more than 875,000 additional U.S. jobs and $186 billion more in economic activity would have occurred in 2019 had there been a 10 percentage-point increase in broadband access in 2014.

It has also been argued that internet access should be considered a social determinant of health. According to the Federal Communications Commission, there is substantial evidence demonstrating a strong relationship between internet adoption and health outcomes. The FCC cites a 2019 study where counties in any quintile of broadband access had on average 9.6% lower diabetes prevalence than those counties in the next lower quintile of access, even when controlled for education and income.

“Looking back on the COVID-19 pandemic, there are without a doubt folks that we do not have around anymore by the fact that it probably took them that much longer to get a test or to get a vaccination,” said Fabrice Juin, Regional Equity Initiative Manager for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, during our April 19 Community Conversation. “This could be life or death for some.”

In its guidance for digital equity plans, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has requested states create an implementation strategy that is holistic and addresses the barriers to participation in the digital world, including affordability, devices, digital skills, technical support, and digital navigation.

Efforts in our region are already underway. Montgomery County’s Digital Advisory Committee is comprised of local jurisdictions, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Sinclair College and the Miami Valley Educational Computer Association. This committee will use its findings to develop a strategy to address the County’s digital equity gap. This information will be shared with the Board of County Commissioners and local jurisdictions to help them establish their own digital equity strategic plans.

The birthday of the modern internet is recognized as Jan 1., 1983 — it is now more than 40 years old. It shouldn’t be novel or scary. It’s here to stay and it should be seen as a tool that, when used appropriately, can help our communities connect and thrive.

Imagine if everyone in our community had internet access and the training they needed to help them safely navigate digital spaces. That degree of connection would enable everyone to better participate in civic life, enhance our local economy and prepare future generations of digital natives to succeed. It would benefit us all. For that connected future, we urge our leaders, organizations and residents to work to remove any and all barriers to high-speed internet access in the Miami Valley.