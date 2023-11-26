OUR VIEW: We need your help to address food insecurity in the Miami Valley

Many of us were able to give thanks this past week with friends and family. We hope you were able to enjoy the holiday and celebrate with full hearts — and full bellies.

Not everyone in the Miami Valley might have had the same holiday experience, however. In our region, nearly 12% of the population report they live with food insecurity.

The number of times Miami Valley residents are visiting food pantries annually is higher than ever before, according to The Foodbank Inc. in Dayton. Before the pandemic, residents visited food pantries less than twice per year on average. As of this year, families are coming five to six times per year on average — more than twice as often.

Inflation, the end to pandemic-era benefits and other factors have forced more families to seek assistance at their local food banks.

For those families, living with hunger isn’t a choice. But we can all help meet that need by choosing to help.

For more than 40 years, our readers have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc.

In 2022, thanks to your generosity, Valley Food Relief raised more than $168,000 and provided more than 840,000 meals. Every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online go to www.DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Dayton Daily News and on December 10 and December 24.

Our community is no stranger to hardship. From the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, to the horrible mass shooting in the Oregon District and then straight into the upturned world of the pandemic, we have proven time and time again that we are #DaytonStrong. We lift each other up during tough times and give generously of our time and resources to those around us struggling.

We can choose not to allow our friends and neighbors to go hungry.

We are thankful for your readership, your compassion and your generosity.