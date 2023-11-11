Hunger is not a choice. Giving is.

Dear Reader,

Our mission is to keep you informed, educated, and engaged about what’s happening in our community and around the world. Today’s front-page story emphasizes that hunger is not a distant problem, but a daily reality for many of our neighbors, friends, and fellow community members. In our region, nearly 12% of the population report they live with food insecurity and might not know where their next meal will come from. Those neighbors facing hunger include seniors, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families facing financial hardships that force them to make tough decisions about how to juggle daily expenses.

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Valley Food Relief raised more than $168,000, providing more than 840,000 meals. Every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

We have a sense of community in Dayton that is unmatched. We lift each other up during the toughest times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online go to www.DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Dayton Daily News and on Nov. 26, December 10, and December 24.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Klopfenstein

Publisher

Dayton Daily News