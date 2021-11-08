SUDDES: General Assembly attempting to rewrite Ohio’s racial history

As for House Bill 327, it’s sponsored by Reps. Diane Grendell, of Chester Township, and Sarah Fowler Arthur, of Geneva-on-the-Lake, both Greater Cleveland Republicans. Fowler Arthur was formerly a State Board of Education member.

HB 327 forbids the teaching of “divisive” concepts, in public schools. It exempts non-public schools “except,” the LSC reports, “that a nonpublic school that participates in a [state] scholarship [voucher] program is prohibited from using state [funds] to promote divisive concepts.” It’ll be interesting to see how many lawsuits that fine line will stoke.

Besides the bill’s other frailties, HB 327 includes this hypocrisy: The divisive teachings the proposed bill would ban include “any … form of race or sex stereotyping or any other form of race or sex scapegoating.” Those words, be it noted, come from inside a legislature that has shown itself trans-phobic and which hasn’t ensured the civil rights of LGBTQ Ohioans.

So: Sexual stereotyping or scapegoating is OK at the Statehouse but it’s a schoolhouse no-no in Ohio? Gotcha, ladies and gents. Gotcha.

IT’S BEEN reassuring to know that, despite everything, the Ohio Senate has exacting standards – as in, “get with the program,” for gubernatorial appointees.

State Board of Education President Laura Kohler, an appointee of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, recently resigned because she was unlikely to win Senate confirmation.

Reason: Kohler, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, supported a State Board of Education resolution that, among other features, acknowledged that “profound disparities between Black, Indigenous and People of Color … students and their white peers exist in all parts of the Ohio education system.” That evidently didn’t sit well with the Senate, run 25-8 by DeWine’s fellow Republicans. Result: The governor, already in hot water with his party’s right wing, asked Kohler to resign rather than be unseated by the Senate GOP.

The 19-member State Board of Education is partly appointed by the governor, partly elected. Kohler, a DeWine appointee, required Senate OK, which wasn’t going to happen because of right-wing Republicans’ gripes about what and how schools teach. That’s a conservative perennial: Sex vs. abstinence; Darwin vs. Genesis; school prayer vs. private prayer – and now race. With ‘22′s election looming, the GOP must stoke its base. And the Senate obliged.

Thomas Suddes is an adjunct assistant professor at Ohio University. He covered the Statehouse for The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer for many years.