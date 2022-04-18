SUDDES: General Assembly sees itself as the dominant state government branch

Meanwhile, the justices mostly looked the other way when the General Assembly abused the one-subject rule for legislation to log-roll favors for fat cats. And neither Big Insurance or Big Utilities has had much to fear from Ohio’s Supreme Court. That’s just the way the Statehouse’s insiders like it. There was usually something congenial for the guys of Capitol Square’s lobbying shops.

But when, as in the gerrymander rulings, the Supreme Court bumped into the General Assembly’s La-Z-Boy seats, that stoked a problem because the legislature (at least lately) doesn’t see itself as one of three coordinate branches of Ohio’s government – executive, legislative and judicial. Nope: As the legislature’s COVID-19 antics demonstrated, these days the General Assembly sees itself as the dominant state government branch, with DeWine’s executive branch a glorified complaint window and O’Connor’s judicial branch a high-end talk show.

For reasons that remain unclear – maybe, just maybe, because he’s seeking re-election – DeWine seems deferential to the GOP’s legislative caucuses. But the chief justice won’t play ball, and the boys don’t like it. Good for her.

MEANWHILE: For most Ohioans, Christmas arrives on Dec. 25. But for the leaders of Ohio communities, and their civic and cultural institutions, Christmas comes every election year at the Statehouse. That’s because, complete coincidence, election years are when the General Assembly packs the pork barrel – and writes and funds a statewide bricks-and-mortar capital improvements budget for Ohio.

Assuming Ohio ever finalizes state Senate and Ohio House districts for November’s election, a number of legislative incumbents will find themselves with new constituents. And when it comes to funding museums and theaters and parks, there’s no such thing as bad pre-election publicity for General Assembly candidates.

Thomas Suddes is an adjunct assistant professor at Ohio University. He covered the Statehouse for The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer for many years.