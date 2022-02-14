SUDDES: Ohio Supreme Court seat campaigns will be highest-profile in decades

For generations, it suited the Powers That Be in Ohio – banks, insurance companies, major industrialists – to claim the Supreme Court was a kind of cloistered priesthood, whose only real job was to dust off the Revised Code from time to time, read a section out loud as if it were Scripture, and – presto – case closed. Independent thinking was about as welcome as boat-rocking on rough waters, despite the Ohio Bill of Rights’ guarantee that “every person, for an injury done him … shall have remedy by due course of law and … have justice administered without denial or delay” even if that requires a remedy crafted by judges.

There’s no denying the political and personal factors that contributed to Frank Celebrezze’s defeat in 1986 and to the return of a GOP majority to the Supreme Court – a majority that has endured now for 36 years. His mode of superintending the judiciary at times echoed what unsmiling downstate bystanders sometimes call “Cleveland politics.”

And the Celebrezze court took on virtually every business lobby in 1982′s Blankenship decision. In that ruling, a court majority said that – despite common belief – workers’ compensation was not the only way that Ohio workers could be compensated for an on-the-job injury if it was caused by an employer’s intentional acts. In such cases, workers could also sue.

The opinion was written by Democratic Justice William B. Brown, of Chillicothe, a Harvard Law grad. But Celebrezze’s vigorous concurrence – that workers’ comp “[was] not the exclusive avenue open to employees … for injuries arising out of workplace hazards” – struck big business like a lightning bolt, sparking a mammoth drive to remake the Supreme Court, a drive that succeeded in 1986.

Now, a third of a century later, the Supreme Court has gone along with General Assembly antics – such as twisting, like a pretzel, the one-subject rule for legislation, passing “tort reforms” flouting Ohio’s Bill of Rights. But the remapping rulings suggest the court, or at least a majority of its members, has just about had it.

If that doesn’t mobilize the Powers That Be, nothing can. Result: It’s likely that, along with Mike DeWine’s quest for re-election, and competition for the Senate seat that suburban Cincinnati Republican Rob Portman is leaving, the 2022 campaigns for three Ohio Supreme Court seats will be the highest-profile in decades – and feature the highest stakes.

Thomas Suddes is an adjunct assistant professor at Ohio University and the former Statehouse reporter for The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer.