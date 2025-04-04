“Thank you, Dayton!” 25 seasons of Dragons baseball and counting

1 hour ago
As the Dragons begin their 25th season in Dayton, hear from several contributors as they share the unlikely story of how the team came to be and how it helped revitalize the downtown neighborhood — and region — around it.

Robert "Bob" Murphy has served as President of the Dayton Dragons since the organization's inception in 1999 and has worked in sports management since 1995.

Humbled, thankful to all who have supported the Dayton Dragons over 25 seasons

Twenty-five years ago, my family and I made a decision to move to Dayton, Ohio and oversee the inception of a new minor league baseball team. As we first arrived in Dayton, the team had no name, no identity, and no ballpark. We had only a dream of what the team could become and how it could potentially impact the community in a positive manner. Now, all these years later, as the Dragons prepare for our 25th season of operation, we can look back in amazement at how those dreams became reality.

- Read more Robert “Bob” Murphy, President of the Dayton Dragons since the organization’s inception

Jesse Winker was an all-star for the Dayton Dragons in 2013 before eventually reaching the Major Leagues with the Cincinnati Reds.  Winker represented the Reds in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and is now with the New York Mets in the ninth year of his big league career.

‘Playing in Dayton, it’s a special place.’ Q&A with former Dayton Dragons star Jesse Winker

I’d do all this stuff at the field, and then I’d go straight home. I was 19 years old, you know, I wasn’t really doing anything other than baseball. I really want to give my host family some love. They helped me out a lot that year. Actually, in Dayton, my grandfather passed away, so they helped me through that which was big for me. Kind of processing that and dealing with that as a 19 year old. So I’m grateful for them. Playing in Dayton, it’s a special place. I’ve always said it. It’s a really cool stop on the Minor League journey, and it’s cool to be attached to Dragons history.

- Read a Q&A with former Dragon Jesse Winker

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton

The story of how the Dayton Dragons came to be

As we celebrate 25 seasons of the Dayton Dragons, we recognize how far our city has come. What was once a vision for renewal has become a reality, with downtown Dayton now a hub of activity, culture, and economic opportunity. The Dragons have played a central role in that transformation, proving that baseball can be more than just a game – it can be a driving force for positive change.

- Read more from Rep. Mike Turner

Dayton Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols.

Broadcaster Tom Nichols ranks his five greatest memories calling Dayton Dragons baseball

On July 9, 2011, the Dragons broke the all-time record for most consecutive sold-out dates when they completed their 815th straight sell-out. The previous record of 814 was held by the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA. Two weeks later, we conducted a big celebration of the record. Sports icons Magic Johnson and Archie Griffin, two part-owners of the team at the time, were there to celebrate with us, along with many others including Reds legend George Foster and three former Dragons players, Drew Stubbs, Chris Heisey, and Logan Ondrusek, who had played in a Reds game in Cincinnati earlier that day and arrived on our plaza in a helicopter. I like to say that every person who has worked for the Dragons, as well as every player and coach, and every fan who has attended a game, should take pride in being part of that record.

- Read more from Dayton Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols

