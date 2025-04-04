“Thank you, Dayton!” 25 seasons of Dragons baseball and counting

Humbled, thankful to all who have supported the Dayton Dragons over 25 seasons

Twenty-five years ago, my family and I made a decision to move to Dayton, Ohio and oversee the inception of a new minor league baseball team. As we first arrived in Dayton, the team had no name, no identity, and no ballpark. We had only a dream of what the team could become and how it could potentially impact the community in a positive manner. Now, all these years later, as the Dragons prepare for our 25th season of operation, we can look back in amazement at how those dreams became reality.

‘Playing in Dayton, it’s a special place.’ Q&A with former Dayton Dragons star Jesse Winker

I’d do all this stuff at the field, and then I’d go straight home. I was 19 years old, you know, I wasn’t really doing anything other than baseball. I really want to give my host family some love. They helped me out a lot that year. Actually, in Dayton, my grandfather passed away, so they helped me through that which was big for me. Kind of processing that and dealing with that as a 19 year old. So I’m grateful for them. Playing in Dayton, it’s a special place. I’ve always said it. It’s a really cool stop on the Minor League journey, and it’s cool to be attached to Dragons history.

The story of how the Dayton Dragons came to be

As we celebrate 25 seasons of the Dayton Dragons, we recognize how far our city has come. What was once a vision for renewal has become a reality, with downtown Dayton now a hub of activity, culture, and economic opportunity. The Dragons have played a central role in that transformation, proving that baseball can be more than just a game – it can be a driving force for positive change.

Broadcaster Tom Nichols ranks his five greatest memories calling Dayton Dragons baseball

On July 9, 2011, the Dragons broke the all-time record for most consecutive sold-out dates when they completed their 815th straight sell-out. The previous record of 814 was held by the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA. Two weeks later, we conducted a big celebration of the record. Sports icons Magic Johnson and Archie Griffin, two part-owners of the team at the time, were there to celebrate with us, along with many others including Reds legend George Foster and three former Dragons players, Drew Stubbs, Chris Heisey, and Logan Ondrusek, who had played in a Reds game in Cincinnati earlier that day and arrived on our plaza in a helicopter. I like to say that every person who has worked for the Dragons, as well as every player and coach, and every fan who has attended a game, should take pride in being part of that record.

