VOICES: 20 years later, pain still lingers, but I’m grateful for my father’s life, legacy

Philadelphia was his hometown, but Dayton had his heart.

He was a driven individual, father and servant-leader. He had an impressive intellect and a striking sense of humor, which made him a captivating conversationalist; and an even better journalist. Many from the Dayton community and beyond followed his writing over the 20 years he spent with Dayton Daily News. More than anything he wanted those underserved within our community to have a voice. I had learned so much from my father in only fifteen short years. However, I’m grateful that as I reflect, it feels as if we had a whole lifetime.

He died a hero. I believe his faith in Christ led him. As his daughters, we had no choice but to keep up as he was on various assignments within the community. We followed his lead during those times as best we could and I am forever thankful that we were chosen to do so. Now, as an adult, I understand exactly who he was called to be.

The person I’m referring to is a man I am honored to call my father, Derek N. Ali.

Growing up, anytime we left our home we were expected to be on, and ready for the adventure that awaited us, just as he had been. I can recall our father always showing up in support of anyone who expressed a need; and he was the ultimate connection for those he was unable to support on his own. The beauty I found in my father’s service, both personally and professionally, was that a good portion of his contributions went unseen and had never been reported. However, the impact he made on the many lives of others was felt undoubtedly.

In the moments that he did pause, and was able to just be “Dad”, we had a ball. He empowered his girls to live out loud. To be bold. And to love each other most of all.

We had the best times. I remember our singing and dancing to oldies, ranging from Sinatra to The Funkadelics. Our special family songs, my younger sister, Zuri and I would sing together religiously with him on every car ride. He took pride in teaching us about our history as Black Americans, through books and films that we wouldn’t have known of without his introduction. And we loved making our weekend breakfasts together.

I’m grateful for that time, for that love.

On September 5, 2004, our lives changed forever. I remember thinking as a 15 year old girl who had just lost her best friend and father, “...you didn’t have to save the day this time, Daddy.”

But, now, I understand that he absolutely did. I still replay that Sunday morning in my mind as if it were a dream. Now, twenty years later, the pain still lingers, but I am grateful for his life, legacy and light he carried that his family will carry on.

Leah Ali-Johnson is a Dayton native, creative entrepreneur, wife and mother of two. She is passionate about empowering the personal and professional growth of women through her brand, Flourish Headquarters.