VOICES: 75 years later, what The Best Years of Our Lives tells us about end-of-war transitions

Threat. As a Union soldier demobilizing in 1865 remarked, “There is no disguising it, Boys, the people are afraid of us.” Moving past these fears, most Americans see veterans as more disciplined and more patriotic than the general public. Veterans are also consistently employed at a higher rate and earn more than their non-veteran peers across the spectrum of race and ethnicity.

Watching the portrayal of civilians in The Best Years of Our Lives is perhaps more poignant than the portrayal of the returning veterans. The parents, spouses, children, employers and friends play an active part in the transition process and work through their initial stereotyped concerns.

The formal aspects of America’s unique relationship with its veterans will continue through our system for benefits and services. Our informal individual and local interactions are the ones that will significantly shape a new generation of veterans, enabling them to use their military training, discipline, and sense of service productively in their communities. Engaging with post 9/11 veterans as co-workers, neighbors, and peers avoids stereotyping them as hero, victim, or threat and sets the stage for a successful transition, for the veteran and the community.

Michael D. Visconage is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve colonel and served in the Iraq War.