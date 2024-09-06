VOICES: A first-hand look at the war in Ukraine

I was in the country for three and a half days, touring and meeting some of the local people, who are clearly suffering. The Russians have bombed many of the energy plants, so people often don’t have electricity. In some cases, they didn’t even have water. It was hot there, 95 degrees, and they didn’t have water. Despite the hardships, the Ukrainian people remain hopeful and tremendously proud that they have held their own in this war.

I felt safe, despite ongoing sirens and air raids. Kyiv, the capital, is well protected by an air defense system, which of course, the United States provided. Still, I saw bombed out places where an occasional drone or plane had gotten through. Tragically, I saw a children’s hospital that was bombed, where twenty-two children died. Russia bombs the most innocent of places.

There was a tense moment during the Prayer Breakfast itself. After President Zylensky spoke, there was an air raid warning. His security team and advisers surrounded him very quickly and got him out of there, but the rest of us stayed and continued praying and working. After the event, I met with Zylensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak. He stressed that he is grateful for what the United States has done for Ukraine. It has been a major victory for Ukraine to be able to repel such a large force for two years, but it is time for some kind of peace arrangement.

Until then, the United States must continue to support Ukraine. They will need help rebuilding their country. They will need help rebuilding their economy. They will need generators, contractors and medicine. And they will need prayer. I was honored to go to Kyiv to offer my prayers and I will continue to pray for them. I ask Daytonians to add their prayers for the people of Ukraine. It doesn’t matter what faith you are. President Zelensky wanted people of all faiths at the prayer breakfast, so there were Baptists, Catholics, Orthodox, and Jewish people there, praying for peace.

If you have asked yourself, “What can I do for the people of Ukraine?” The answer is prayer. Give to the non-profits, send money, but most of all, pray. It is important work.

Ambassador Tony Hall represented Dayton in congress for 22 years and is the founder of the Hall Hunger Initiative - hallhungerinitiative.org