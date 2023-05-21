VOICES: A journey of resilience and achievement at Cedarville University

The unconditional support of my family also played an instrumental role in my journey. They provided a strong foundation, reminding me of the values instilled in me and encouraging me to persevere. Their unwavering belief in my abilities bolstered my determination, even when doubt threatened to consume me.

As I reflect on my time at Cedarville University, I realize that the hurdles I faced not only tested my resilience but also forged my character. Every challenge became an opportunity for personal growth. I honed my time management skills, learned to prioritize tasks, and discovered the power of resilience in the face of adversity. These invaluable life lessons extend far beyond the realm of academia, shaping me into a stronger and more resilient individual.

Cedarville University is more than an academic institution; it is a nurturing community that fosters growth and transformation. The faculty and staff go above and beyond to invest in their student’s success, both inside and outside the classroom. It is a place where dreams are cultivated, and barriers are shattered. Cedarville’s commitment to excellence creates an environment where students can thrive, regardless of their age or circumstances.

Today, I look back with gratitude and awe at the journey that brought me here. The hurdles I faced have become milestones of triumph, reminders of the strength and resilience that lies within us all.

My story is not unique; it is a testament to the power of determination, the strength of community, and the unwavering belief in oneself. To my fellow Cedarville students, I urge you to embrace every challenge as an opportunity for growth. Surround yourself with a support system that uplifts and encourages you, and never underestimates the power of your resilience.

David-Bryne Adedejii is a recent 19-year-old graduate of Cedarville University.