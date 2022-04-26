VOICES: Addressing nursing burnout through storytelling

Nurses are leaving their calling in droves, and many of those who haven’t left are now considering it. What does this mean for you? When you find yourself in the middle of a health scare or crisis you may be looking up from your bed at a nurse that is either overworked and/or very new (with few experienced nurses guiding them).
I’ve been a nurse for almost 12 years, and I can tell you that this is not only because of the pandemic. This dilemma has been swept under the rug for years. It took a global pandemic to pull the rug away, exposing a huge systematic problem: We do not value nurses. As a result, they are leaving, causing is a nursing shortage. Nurses are now in fear of being the scapegoat for larger systematic problems due to a recent event, such as in the case against RaDonda Vaught, a Tennessee nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide and impaired adult abuse from an accidental medication error in 2017. This will only worsen the nursing shortage.
Before the pandemic hit, I was already searching for a solution and building a community that could work together to raise morale and bring awareness to issues in the healthcare system. The healthcare system claims to believe in evidence-based practices. However, nurses have been presenting evidence for years that clearly states that understaffing and long work shifts increase medical errors. All the nurses I know — and I know a lot — didn’t get into nursing to cause harm. We got into nursing because we care.
I have never been one to watch from the sidelines, but given the fatigue, the pressures, and the seemingly insurmountable systemic issues, what could one nurse possibly do?
During a moment of overwhelming burnout, I told a new graduate nurse who I found crying that, to survive in this job, she just couldn’t care this much. I regret that moment and have since vowed to work towards a solution. Instead of sacrificing our caring — the reason that we are nurses — let’s change the system that demands more than we can give.
That is why I founded The Lamp Storytelling, lovingly named for our very own nurse hero, Florence Nightingale, the lady with the lamp. After spending time with local storytellers to learn the craft, and after plenty of research, I started coaching nurses on how to tell their story with the most impact. Then, I gathered nurses to sit in the audience and listen to those stories. The response has been an outpouring of love and healing. Over the past two years, I have witnessed a group of people start to unite for our common love for nursing.
It was a redeeming moment when the new graduate nurse I told not to care took The Lamp Storytelling stage to tell her story of why she loves being a nurse. I knew then I was on the right path.
On March 10, 2022, nine nurses took the stage to a sold-out show to listen to our side of the story. My vision of healing the healers through storytelling became a movement that night.
In order for us all to heal, we must connect with one another. Both nursing and storytelling is about forming human connections. If you stand with nurses, help us raise the nurse’s voice collectively for positive change in our profession, our community and our healthcare. Stand up and advocate for nurses and our stories.
For more information, check out The Lamp Storytelling on Instagram and Facebook. Attend an event or sponsor the work. Join the movement.
Nicole Ruttencutter is a Registered Nurse, mother, wife, friend and advocate.
About the Author