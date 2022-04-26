VOICES: Addressing nursing burnout through storytelling

That is why I founded The Lamp Storytelling, lovingly named for our very own nurse hero, Florence Nightingale, the lady with the lamp. After spending time with local storytellers to learn the craft, and after plenty of research, I started coaching nurses on how to tell their story with the most impact. Then, I gathered nurses to sit in the audience and listen to those stories. The response has been an outpouring of love and healing. Over the past two years, I have witnessed a group of people start to unite for our common love for nursing.

It was a redeeming moment when the new graduate nurse I told not to care took The Lamp Storytelling stage to tell her story of why she loves being a nurse. I knew then I was on the right path.

On March 10, 2022, nine nurses took the stage to a sold-out show to listen to our side of the story. My vision of healing the healers through storytelling became a movement that night.

In order for us all to heal, we must connect with one another. Both nursing and storytelling is about forming human connections. If you stand with nurses, help us raise the nurse’s voice collectively for positive change in our profession, our community and our healthcare. Stand up and advocate for nurses and our stories.

For more information, check out The Lamp Storytelling on Instagram and Facebook. Attend an event or sponsor the work. Join the movement.

Nicole Ruttencutter is a Registered Nurse, mother, wife, friend and advocate.