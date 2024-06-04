VOICES: Adventure begins at your library this summer

All types of reading count, whether it is a chapter book, a family read-a-loud or audiobook, an article, or even a recipe. Both formal and informal learning should also be included, which may look like summer school or camp programs, attendance at library programs, or visits to local parks, museums, or zoos, but can also look like watching YouTube tutorials on knot tying before a camping trip, exploring TumbleBooks, or practicing a musical instrument or a new language. We have prizes, of course – youth who track 15 days of reading or learning will earn a free book of their choice! At 30 days of activity, they will receive another book to keep. Finally, at 45 days, they can receive a tote bag. Visit your favorite branch location or daytonmetrolibrary.org/summer for more details and to sign up.

DML will also offer structured learning opportunities this summer. We were fortunate to receive a Libraries Accelerating Learning grant from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce to fund two programs specifically designed to support school success and combat learning loss associated with the pandemic. First, our Homework Help Centers, located in seven branches during the school year and two branches this summer, provide homework help, of course, but also provide academic enrichment through STEM activities, art programming, and a Pizza Garden.

The other program is Kindergarten Club, an enhanced storytime program that supports kindergarten readiness skills through intentional activities that build the necessary foundation for learning. DML staff strive to make these activities as accessible as possible so that caregivers can repeat them at home – we know that in order to make a real difference in school readiness, we need the caregivers to know what their students need to be successful in school and incorporate ways to practice those skills into their everyday routines. DML staff are trusted by our patrons, and we want to use that position of trust to make sure families are set up for success.

DML is working with community partners to make camp-style programming available this summer as well. Typical library programs are contained to one occurrence of typically 30 minutes-two hours. These camp-style programs will have content that builds over the course of a program series, allowing participants to dive in deeper to the content and really build their knowledge. Camps include an architecture series, computers and coding, entrepreneurship, middle school skills, reader’s theater, and more.

Returning this year is our Adult Summer Challenge, so parents and caregivers can join the fun, too. Adult Summer Challenge uses a Bingo board format to promote exploration of the diverse reading materials, programs, and resources that DML has to offer. Folks who complete 5 activities on the Bingo board will receive a small prize. For details or to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/summer.

Allison Knight is the Youth Services Director at the Dayton Metro Library.