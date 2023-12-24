VOICES: An answer to the longing

After a long and arduous trek through all the various philosophies and strains of thought available during his time, St. Augustine finally heard the Gospel as preached by St. Ambrose, the Bishop of Milan. The power of St. Ambrose’s words, the conviction of the Gospel, and the welcoming offered by the Christian Community completely changed Augustine’s life. Years later, as he was reflecting on his conversion in his ‘Confessions,’ he uttered the simple yet profound line: ‘Our hearts are restless until they rest in You, O Lord.’ All the other things that he sought out paled in comparison to this newfound treasure in Jesus Christ.
But St. Augustine was not just reflecting on something important for his life, but a timeless truth of the human heart: there is a longing for something more. There is a deep longing within the human heart to be a part of something bigger than just the self. We need this to be fully alive, to be fully human.
Obviously, as a Catholic Priest, I am going to argue that this is found most powerfully in Church, in the place where God Himself dwells. But I say this not just out of a sense of my own personal conviction, but I also see it played out in the midst of the lives of my parishioners on a day-by-day basis. Those who have a practical, lived religiosity seem to weather the storms of life with a deeper and much greater appreciation of the purpose behind life.
I also see it happening when persons come to a newfound faith or a re-discovery of the faith of their childhood. Recently, a man approached me to recall how he has grown in his faith over the last few years. His appreciation for what Jesus is doing in his life was growing day by day. Even though life is not always easy, he has a growing appreciation for the depth and beauty and dignity of life.
This is what drives me and focuses my preaching and the work we are trying to do in this Family of Parishes. The Kerygma, the basic teachings and practices of the Church are timeless; but yet also so easy to lose and forget. Even as church leaders, we can get caught in the ‘Latest and the Greatest’ fad that is coming our way.
But when we focus on the core teachings of the Gospel, the power of the coming of Jesus Christ to break the power of our sins and to release us from all the chains that bind us, daily; our work and our ministry is transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit. Here, this is what we are striving to do.
Thankfully, we have also seen some results, as small as they are. Attendance is growing, giving is slowly following behind, but more importantly: we have a large number, again, in the process of becoming Catholic, thanks to God’s abundant blessings.
Because until we rest in Jesus, we will never find true rest in the depth of our hearts and our souls.
Fr. Kyle Schnippel is a pastor at St. Gabriel the Archangel Family of Parishes.
About the Author