VOICES: An answer to the longing

Obviously, as a Catholic Priest, I am going to argue that this is found most powerfully in Church, in the place where God Himself dwells. But I say this not just out of a sense of my own personal conviction, but I also see it played out in the midst of the lives of my parishioners on a day-by-day basis. Those who have a practical, lived religiosity seem to weather the storms of life with a deeper and much greater appreciation of the purpose behind life.

I also see it happening when persons come to a newfound faith or a re-discovery of the faith of their childhood. Recently, a man approached me to recall how he has grown in his faith over the last few years. His appreciation for what Jesus is doing in his life was growing day by day. Even though life is not always easy, he has a growing appreciation for the depth and beauty and dignity of life.

This is what drives me and focuses my preaching and the work we are trying to do in this Family of Parishes. The Kerygma, the basic teachings and practices of the Church are timeless; but yet also so easy to lose and forget. Even as church leaders, we can get caught in the ‘Latest and the Greatest’ fad that is coming our way.

But when we focus on the core teachings of the Gospel, the power of the coming of Jesus Christ to break the power of our sins and to release us from all the chains that bind us, daily; our work and our ministry is transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit. Here, this is what we are striving to do.

Thankfully, we have also seen some results, as small as they are. Attendance is growing, giving is slowly following behind, but more importantly: we have a large number, again, in the process of becoming Catholic, thanks to God’s abundant blessings.

Because until we rest in Jesus, we will never find true rest in the depth of our hearts and our souls.

Fr. Kyle Schnippel is a pastor at St. Gabriel the Archangel Family of Parishes.