VOICES: Annual rally ‘proof of decreasing stigma’ around addiction

Recovery! That is what we celebrated on Sunday at the Families of Addicts (FOA) 10th Annual Rally 4 Recovery at Courthouse Square. The weather was perfect and the crowd of about 3,000 people were eager to share their successes and root for those still struggling.

This year, FOA commemorated “A Decade of Saving Families” at its biggest rally yet with 70 resources present. FOA’s rally brings people together to find recovery, sustain recovery, find help for mental health issues, learn of support groups, and obtain education about substance use and mental health disorders. Organizations were also present to review criminal records for expungement, provide HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and provide free phones to qualified individuals. FOA continues to show its resilience, especially during COVID, both by expanding programs and hosting its most expansive rally to date. The deaths due to overdose in our country are staggering, but the atmosphere at the rally was hopeful and even joyous, celebrating those in recovery.

Addiction occurs within every age, race, educational level, and socio-economic group. Speakers told their stories, their ups and downs in their journey to recovery, and reminded us that recovery is possible.

“After listening to a county sheriff discuss a physical injury which resulted in addiction, I thought that could have been me,” one attendee noted.

There was music, activities for children, food trucks, a photo booth and more. The “Big Pic” shows a huge crowd of people who are in recovery, some for decades, as well as family members and friends who witnessed their loved ones’ journeys to recovery.

One attendee observed “the rally is proof of decreasing stigma.” Stigma is the barrier that often prevents people from seeking treatment or from acknowledging that their loved one is in active addiction. Knowing how harshly you will be judged by others is a tremendous hurdle to overcome.

A woman in long term recovery described it best: “Imagine taking your greatest fear, obstacle, disappointment, the thing that you struggle with the most, something that you will be harshly judged for, and blast it out for the world to hear. Everyone gets to know. That’s what a person who struggles with substance abuse deals with. The world gets to know!”

The rally also is a time for some to reflect on the loss of their loved one to addiction and to honor their memory. Various booths provided Naloxone, which can be easily administered by anyone to reverse an overdose. Naloxone saves lives every day.

From its earliest start when founded by Lori Erion, FOA continues to grow with weekly meetings in several areas and new programs to support those touched by addiction. While Lori was in long term recovery from alcohol and other drugs, she was completely blindsided by her daughter’s heroin addiction. And if she couldn’t understand it, how could others with no such background know where to start to help their loved ones? She could not imagine how one little support group would grow into such a large and well-respected organization. FOA’s unique approach is to bring everyone together, which fosters communication, insight, and education between family members, friends, and those in or seeking recovery. FOA’s mission is: To educate, empower and embrace families, friends and individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery.

Information about the FOA-LINK Support Network (a helpline which provides ongoing support and resources for anyone touched by addiction), meeting information, community resources, and more can be found at FOAFamilies.org and on social media.

Sandy Woodruff is the president of Families of Addicts Board of Directors.