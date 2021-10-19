VOICES: Are we, as a community, worth the price of their lives?

Dark days have consumed the communities of Dayton and Springdale with the tragic losses of two of their finest, Detective George Del Rio, Dayton Police Department, and Officer Kaia Grant, Springdale Police Department. Their valiant mark on the law enforcement community remains etched forever on the minds of those left behind to carry on in the finest traditions of police work and for those to whom they will always remain beloved. They gave their lives to keep us safe and to protect the citizenry from harm; in the words of President Abraham Lincoln, “with the last full measure of devotion.” These are incalculable losses. It is incumbent upon us to continue their legacy of heroism, integrity, and valor and never to forget their noble and courageous deeds.

Detective Del Rio served with the Dayton Police Department for 30 years and with the DEA Task Force for 18 years. Fatally shot in the line of duty while serving a search warrant with the DEA task force on Nov. 4, 2019, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, remaining on life support for four days so that his organs could be donated before succumbing to his injuries. This final life-saving act was the culmination of a 30-year career dedicated to saving others from the perilous effects of drugs and other crimes against humanity. In the words of Chief Richard Biehl, the bearing of his work reached not just the City of Dayton, but far beyond the borders of this nation. “He was just that good at what he did. He was a rock and the most noble and selfless of public servants.”