VOICES: As a student, I wanted to do more for others

I hope to accomplish a few goals, board willing. One is to continue granting students opportunities to expand mental growth as well as to find their “shine.” I believe that everyone is good at something no matter who you are. We are not all doctors or famous football stars, but we are people with unique traits that factor in to our personal successes. I want to open as many doors for students to express themselves and to find what makes them shine. Maybe we have someone good at a sport we don’t currently offer, or a student who masters a skill that our current clubs don’t accommodate. That’s where I see opportunity.

Government can be dull and boring. If you have ever been to a board meeting, you will most likely agree. Today, I think we have a chance to have a school board that walks side by side with its community. Boards today can work with other boards to create a stronger network and build even stronger communities. Being involved and excited in what you serve should be a characteristic all board members have. I hope to connect with other boards. Not just school boards, but city council and other community boards to think of new ideas and provide the best service for our community, especially the kids. They are the future and our best investment — even if it’s more work than we signed up for.