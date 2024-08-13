VOICES: Attorney General Yost is keeping Ohio great

This virtue-signaling climate change effort might seem like an issue that would only affect Wall Street, but the potential effects on Ohioans couldn’t be more real.

If this onerous rule goes into effect, the cost of farming in Ohio would increase by as much as 34%, a problem when considering there are over 75,000 farms in Ohio, and agriculture represents nearly $16 billion of our economic activity.

AG Yost is right to sue to prevent this ill-advised scheme from happening and was right on point when he said, “The regulator of the stock market has no business setting environmental policy for the country.”

This is the Dave Yost I know — the one I have endorsed, supported, and campaigned with since his first foray into politics. Strong, principled, conservative leadership is his hallmark, and I know he won’t hesitate to take up a fight to defend these principles.

We’re going to need his fighting spirit on plenty of other upcoming issues.

Take, for example, the Biden administration’s overhauling of Title IX, which will prevent Ohio from keeping biological men out of women’s sports and restrooms despite facing a slew of safety concerns in its schools and public facilities over this very issue.

Fortunately, Attorney General Yost is already on the case. Stating that the Biden administration has turned the law “upside down,” he sued its Department of Education for trying to rewrite it. However, since the Biden administration is moving full speed ahead, with its Title IX rules taking effect in most of the country this month, there is much for the Attorney General’s office to do to ensure Ohioans remain protected.

Then there is the issue of the Biden administration meddling with Ohio’s housing industry.

Weeks ago, President Biden announced an initiative imposing a 5% cap on rental prices nationwide, using the U.S. tax code as a cudgel. The DOJ is also rumored to be working on a lawsuit against property management software that landlords use, allegedly out of concern that they drive up the cost of rents.

Talk about blaming the weatherman for the rain. Prices aren’t high because of new technology or collusion — they’re high because of this White House’s horrendous economic policies, which have caused a supply shortage. Brandon Rudd, Director of the Center for Research and Data for the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce, said it best – “Just like anything else, supply and demand governs that relationship,” he said. “The more housing you build, the more those rents come down.”

Instead of wielding the heavy hand of government, Ohio’s leaders have let the market resolve this issue – with great success. Between 2019 and 2023, the rent price in the Cincinnati area increased by nearly 30%. Investors took notice and began constructing new units in response to the high demand. The result? Rents in the Cincinnati area have come down. The Biden DOJ’s regulations and lawsuits will make those prices tick back up, so Yost must do everything he can to counter this suit.

Of course, these issues are just the beginning. Whether combating misguided farming regulations or opposing regulatory policies, the leadership of principled individuals like Dave Yost will be crucial.

In any case, Ohioans can take comfort in knowing that their Attorney General is committed to fighting for their rights and their future.

Ken Blackwell, Ohio’s 43rd Treasurer, 48th Secretary of State, and a former Mayor of Cincinnati, is Senior Fellow for Family Empowerment with The Family Research Council.