VOICES: Beginning my term as Kettering Mayor with infinite hope

As the work-from-home trend gains momentum, the City of Kettering is carefully strategizing and preparing for its impact on income tax revenues and developing incentives to attract and keep our residents and businesses. Ohioans pay municipal income taxes where they work, even if their workplace is at the kitchen table. As Mayor, it’s my job to make sure their kitchen table remains in Kettering! Our city offers great schools, wonderful parks, unmatched recreation programs and immeasurable community spirit. We are proud of the services and traditions we offer, and we will always consider new initiatives and resources for our residents, businesses and patrons.

Kettering is nearing 70 years old, and it has been groomed by City staff and strong leadership to age with grace. Because of this, my to-do list as Mayor will consist of maintaining and refining our current path while helping residents and businesses through the negative impacts of COVID. I am excited to engage with the people, determine needs, actions and deliverables. Most recently, the City utilized COVID-related funding for landlord/tenant rent assistance, to help with down payments and home improvements. We recognized the need, put a plan in action and delivered appropriate resources to help our residents.

I begin my term as Kettering Mayor with infinite hope. By working as a community, our City will continue to get stronger, no matter what finite disappointments we face along the way.

Peggy Lehner is a former state senator and the mayor of the City of Kettering.