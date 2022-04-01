VOICES: Biden’s agenda is bad for the Buckeye State

Look at the surging inflation facing Ohioans. While national consumer prices have risen a stunning 7.5% compared to last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Ohio sits above the national average at nearly 8%. Wealthy elites might not notice a difference, but families feel the pinch. Rising prices are making everything more expensive, from food to gas to building supplies. Construction costs are already up 21% compared to last year, with experts predicting that home prices will rise around 5% in 2022. In Ohio, average home prices shot up more than 6% over the past year, with even one-bedroom apartments increasing above 28%. Meanwhile, gas prices continue to rise, and drivers in the Buckeye State could soon pay more than $4 per gallon. These price hikes are a crushing blow to hard working Ohioans.

To make matters worse, our supply chain crisis is dragging on, fueled by Democrat policies that paid workers to stay home during the pandemic and slashed the workforce. The crisis is causing prices to spike for basic materials like aluminum used in cars, plumbing and window frames. The shortage has already affected around a quarter of a million vehicles and cost around $3 billion just last year. These issues pose a real threat to Ohio jobs and the state’s economy.