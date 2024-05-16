VOICES: Bing Davis aims to inspire through Dunbar

“I would imagine speaking with him. I told him I wanted to be an artist,” Bing reminisces.

Even earlier memories of Dunbar linger in Bing’s mind. As a toddler, he vividly remembers neighborhood volunteers, Aunt Betsy and Mrs. “Mother Goose” Ferguson, reciting Dunbar’s poetry to him and his peers. At Wilber Wright High School, Bing’s principal, Jay Willie Holmes, always emphasized Dunbar’s significance alongside discussions of Dayton’s famous inventors, the Wright Brothers. “Whenever he talked about the Wright Brothers’ impact on history, in the next breath Mr. Holmes would emphasize the significance of Dunbar,” Bing recalls. This early exposure to Dunbar’s legacy left an indelible mark on Bing and his classmates, instilling in them the belief that they, too, could achieve greatness.

Bing tells me while many Daytonians recognize Dunbar’s profound influence on American culture, fewer are aware of his global impact. Beyond showcasing the African American experience through his use of black dialect, Dunbar played a pivotal role in nurturing the careers of artists of African heritage worldwide, who grappled with similar challenges of identity and expression.

I can appreciate the parallel Bing makes between Dunbar’s recognition abroad and the biblical passage, “A prophet isn’t accepted in his own hometown.” Despite international acclaim, Dunbar’s legacy remains under-appreciated on the streets of Dayton. While the city has honored Dunbar through various tributes, including building names and paver inscriptions, a monument dedicated to him has yet to be erected. “We’ve been walking on him for years. Now is the time to lift him up,” asserts Bing.

Bing first approached me about a monument to Dunbar over ten years ago. He asked to present the concept during a community meetings to discuss the new west Dayton library branch. There was overwhelmingly positive response from neighborhood residents and I received similar enthusiasm from library trustees, paving the way for the project’s approval, contingent upon Bing securing funding for the statue.

Although delays in acquiring a library site postponed the statue’s realization, Bing believes the wait has been worthwhile. Situated atop the “beautiful Gem on the Hill,” the library’s historic significance, coupled with Dunbar’s ties to Dayton’s African American heritage, makes it the ideal location for a monument. Bing envisions enhancing the statue’s surroundings with seating, lighting, and landscaping to create a welcoming environment—a “destination, a draw, a gathering point.”

It was easy for Bing to recommend nationally acclaimed Louisville sculptor Ed Hamilton as the perfect artist for the project. With a career spanning over 50 years, Hamilton’s mastery of his craft, coupled with his deep understanding of history and culture, aligns seamlessly with Bing’s vision. Hamilton recently completed another art piece inspired by Dunbar’s poem, “We Wear the Mask.”

Assisted by a dedicated fundraising committee led by Bing and Judge Walter Rice, the project has garnered significant support from the Dayton Foundation, Dayton Metro Library, private donors, corporations, and foundations. Bing expresses gratitude for the outpouring of support, including numerous small personal donations from residents familiar with Dunbar’s and the Wright brothers’ neighborhoods.

As the project nears completion, we welcome additional contributions to finalize the statue and contribute to site improvements designed to give the statue site a sense of place. Those interested in contributing can donate via the Dayton Foundation www.daytonfoundation.org/donate, specifying the Paul Laurence Dunbar Statue Fund #8590.

Bing echoes former Dayton City Commissioner Bootsie Neal’s sentiment: “The Wright Brothers lifted our bodies to the sky. Dunbar lifted our souls.” For Bing, Dunbar’s impact on his soul is profound. I am convinced the true measure of success for this project, and the fulfillment of Bing’s vision, lies in the future—a young teen sitting on a nearby bench, gazing up at the statue, and envisioning their own path to greatness, inspired by Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Tim Kambitsch is the retired Executive Director of the Dayton Metro Library and a member of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Statue Committee.