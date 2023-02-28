VOICES: Black leadership requires more than representation

These specialized units are nothing new to American law enforcement and are often scrutinized by community members for their aggressive tactics. I worked with one of Dayton’s specialized units called CIRGV, the Community Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence. While factions within the Black community loathe units like these, I’ve heard many people call for more involved and aggressive policing to rid their neighborhoods of criminals. As a facilitator of community conversations around policing, I often wanted to push back, but my job mandated that I objectively consider all sides. Chief Davis also wanted to balance the varying interest of Memphis’ Black community because the truth is that Black communities are not monolithic.

Many Black Americans agree that there is an oppressive system that hinders our freedom and our ability to achieve the American Dream. However, there has never been a consensus regarding how we liberate ourselves. Leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, James Baldwin, Fred Hampton, Fannie Lue Hamer, Angelia Davis, Marcus Garvey, Booker T. Washington and W.E.B Dubois had differing opinions on the best path forward for Black Americans. But, Post-Reconstruction, Black people didn’t have the opportunity to be elected officials and civic leaders until after the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Even with that newfound opportunity Black had people carved for themselves, Black Americans experienced increased poverty rates, decreases in educational attainment, and difficulty achieving home ownership. Still, we celebrate Black representation in leadership without much scrutiny of their beliefs, policies and positions.