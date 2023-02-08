VOICES: Dayton is driving transformative change throughout our neighborhoods

However, improving our neighborhoods isn’t just about filling potholes and creating more livable spaces, it’s about public safety. That is why in 2022 the City Commission approved a restructuring of the Dayton Police Department, led by Chief Kamran Afzal, to put more officers on patrol, assign geographic beats and establish a community services division. This important shift toward community policing will also welcome neighborhoods to work directly with police to develop neighborhood safety plans – giving residents a voice in building a safer community.

As we strive to build a city for our future, it is essential that we continue to revitalize its economic engine, downtown Dayton. With $1.5 billion of investment over the last decade in downtown, the Dayton Arcade has come back to life, the Dayton Convention Center is undergoing renovations, and construction has begun on the redevelopment of both the old Mendleson’s building and the Grant-Deneau Tower. Downtown has also welcomed various new businesses, commercial office space and new housing.

Maintaining our city’s forward momentum, especially as we anticipate the economic impact of remote work is vital. Having spent my life in Dayton, I can say I’ve seen the good times and the bad, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Dayton’s future.

Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. is the Mayor of Dayton.