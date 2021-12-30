VOICES: Encourage youth to build a culture of peace and service

The registration deadline for students interested in earning a Peacebuilder Certification in 2022 is December 31, 2021. In addition to the online YPA curriculum, local students, ages 14-18, are invited to monthly “Conversations on Peace” Zoom sessions between Rotary volunteers and students to discuss the current online module and reflect upon how local issues can be impacted by the case study outcomes in the coursework.

“Rotary International has more than 1.2 million members and exists in part to champion greater peacebuilding influence, impact, and innovation,” said Peter Kyle, Rotary International Director. “Zones 33 & 34, along with support from other Rotarians, is proud to support YPA to raise the profile of young people as peacebuilders,”

“Along with the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program, this robust learning platform for young people provides tools and common vocabulary for creative problem solving necessary for the next generation of leaders,” said Carol Hughes, Rotary 6670 District Governor.

Students are participating locally to-date from Dayton Regional STEM School, Oakwood and Centerville.

Whether or not a student completes YPA’s online certification program, they may participate Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Dayton International Peace Museum in the inaugural Youth Peace Advocacy, Leadership & Service Day, with youth at the center of building and sustaining a culture of peace and service locally.

Kelly Marie Lehman co-chairs the Rotary District 6670 Peace Advocacy, Leadership & Service Day committee.