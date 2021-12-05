VOICES: Building on Dayton manufacturing legacy requires examining needs of employees

There are many attractive elements that might draw manufacturing businesses to Dayton. Dayton blends of a strong sense of community, diverse options for schools and activities, one of the best costs of living in the country, as well as incentives and tax breaks. Skilled trade advocacy is also experiencing a genuine resurgence. LION, for example, works closely with community partners such as the Dayton Sewing Collaborative, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Montgomery County Jobs, and the University of Cincinnati so that students and others interested in clothing manufacturing the have opportunity for internships and jobs that allow exposure to LION’s operations. I urge our fellow manufacturers to leverage these education and workforce development programs to build strong teams.

In Dayton, LION manufactures customized multi-layer clothing known as “turnout gear” and chemical protection gear. There is very little automation capable of simplifying our manufacturing process. A large amount of training time and instruction must be invested before an employee is able to work independently on the production line. Therefore, developing and maintaining an engaged and skilled talent is a top priority.