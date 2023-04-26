VOICES: By following collective impact model, we have made progress in education

Learn to Earn Dayton recently engaged in a strategic planning process to examine how we can best elevate our work to improve educational attainment and economic mobility for all students in Montgomery County. At the core of the new strategic plan is equity. Focusing efforts on areas of greatest disparity benefits the entire region; targeted investments and interventions will have positive effects, including a strengthened economy and greater community cohesion, to help reach the goals of the wider region. Cradle-to-career strategies remain the heart of our work, taking thoughtful steps to advance progress on the continuum toward the goal of a more educated workforce. But education doesn’t happen in a vacuum. We’re deepening the commitment to educational outcomes through intentional place-based and cross-sector strategies. We cannot improve county-wide attainment and workforce goals without a focus on communities where the outcome disparities are the greatest. In order to reach bigger goals for the region, we will focus on smaller, targeted areas where resources must be directed to close gaps. We must also lead coordination across adjacent sectors, as a child’s experience with health, housing, and safety directly impacts attendance & readiness for learning.

As the work of Learn to Earn Dayton enters the next decade, we will scale our impact with a commitment to equity and elevation of community voice, a focus on data and policy, and the pursuit of continued systems transformation. We have made progress because we have been united in a shared vision with our partners, and that aligned commitment must continue. We need everyone on this journey with us.

Stacy Wall Schweikhart is the CEO and Dr. Thomas J. Lasley is the founder of Learn to Earn Dayton.