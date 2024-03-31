VOICES: Celebrating Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with advocates at the table

Although society is much more open to people with disabilities, it still tends to turn a blind eye to change, especially when accommodation is needed that may cause an extra step or two.

It often feels like society as-a-whole says, “Well, if the community of people with disabilities doesn’t say anything, we won’t either.”

I ask that people wake up, because for something to be said to bring positive change, we need to be at your table. I’m here to let you know my community is very vocal and we know how to get hard things done, because we’re resilient and resourceful. But we must be included in the discussion.

The only way to avoid hours of conversations wondering if you’re meeting the needs of the people with disabilities that you currently serve, served in the past, or plan on serving in the future (which is nearly everyone), is by opening your doors so we can sit at your table.

I currently serve on The Gorman Hewitt-Ayars Foundation Board and have served on The Disability Foundation Board. Serving on these two boards was a no-brainer. I believe that every board, council and committee that is making decisions for people with disabilities should have someone with a disability sitting at their table, participating in the conversation.

Let me be clear, people with disabilities need to be at the table to voice their thoughts, not to hold space and be looked at as a token, to help you feel better about yourself, or make your diversity count.

A few years ago, I was approached by the Dayton Art Institute Facilities Committee to serve. The fact that they were trying to make the facility even more accessible to everyone and realized the best way to do that was by having someone like me (who loves the arts, has a visible disability, who uses a cute little red scooter for mobility purposes) join their committee, was an honor.

Serving on the Dayton Art Institute’s Facilities Committee brings me to another point. Just because I have a disability doesn’t mean I can bring knowledge to an organizational board that only serves people with disabilities.

People with disabilities have a wealth of knowledge of different things. Just like everyone else.

As I celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, I will say that society has come a long way in making sure people with disabilities are included in all aspects of life. And, for that I’m thankful. Could we do better? Yes!

The next time you are looking to bring someone into your fold… look around. If there’s no one at your table with a disability, you are truly missing an important voice.

Shari Cooper is a public relations assistant at Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley and an advocate for disability inclusion.