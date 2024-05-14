VOICES: Celebrating three years of Gem City Market nourishing our community

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

What sets Gem City Market apart is its foundation in community ownership. This model has ensured that the market truly serves the needs of its patrons. Owned by more than 5,300 community members, it stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we come together for a common cause. This ownership is not just financial; it’s emotional. Every purchase, every product selected, and every service offered reflects our collective commitment to our own well-being. Additionally, we have served 319,448 customers and have inspired over $500k in “We Gotchu” revenue, our innovative program that covers 50% of eligible SNAP and EBT services.

The market has been a champion of local brands, giving prominence to goods produced within our community. This not only helps in sustaining local businesses but also reduces the ecological footprint associated with long-distance transportation of goods. By choosing to stock products from local farms and companies, Gem City Market supports Dayton’s economy, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. All of this ensures higher quality food with better nutrition content for our community.

“We are excited about being in partnership within GCM we come alongside to celebrate three years of changing the community from the inside out,” said Jimmy Mann Sr., Chaplain of Wellness at Jus Juic’n. “We pray that in all respect that our community might prosper and be in good health just as our souls prosper we look forward to building ,a healthier community from the inside out.”

As we celebrate this milestone, it’s crucial to recognize the support of the community, which has been integral to the market’s success. You have fueled our mission and enabled us to grow and continue serving you better. Each shopping trip you make, each membership you maintain, and each local product you choose, reinforces the strength of our collective endeavor.

Looking to the future, Gem City Market aims to expand its offerings and continue its outreach to ensure that no one in our vicinity is left without access to healthy food. However, our journey doesn’t stop here. The market depends on your continued patronage and involvement. We invite you to deepen your engagement with Gem City Market. Participate in our community events and continue to shop at the market. Every small action contributes to our larger goal of sustainable community health and economic resilience.

On this anniversary, we extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported Gem City Market. Let us continue to support this remarkable institution that has done so much for our community. Remember, when you shop at Gem City Market, you’re not just buying groceriesâ€”you’re nurturing the heart of Dayton. Please consider becoming a member by visiting GemCityMarket.com

Together, we can ensure that Gem City Market thrives for years to come, continuing to serve as a beacon of community strength and wellness. Let’s celebrate this anniversary not just as a milestone but as a stepping stone to greater achievements in community health and unity.

Morgan Muhammad is the Gem City Market Store Director.