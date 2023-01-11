VOICES: Children’s community theater production reveals value of unique qualities

The story of Rudolph is filled with examples of individuals being excluded by the larger group. Rudolph doesn’t look like the other reindeer, so he was excluded from pulling Santa’s sleigh. An elf who wants to become a dentist is teased because he didn’t follow the same path as his peers. Misfit toys are exiled because they don’t function like the other toys. But in the end, everyone learns to appreciate the unique qualities of each other and to understand that the whole group benefits when others are included.

With different characters, that could be the story of the cast of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” We learned so much more than how to put on a show. We learned to value other people even when they look or act differently from us, how to accommodate individuals who need a little help to participate fully, and that a group of people working together can help everyone to achieve their goals.

Becky Brunsman is a retired kindergarten, music, and college teacher who serves on the board and directs plays for Springfield Civic Theatre.